The annual Easter Seals Telethon in Windsor was a major success well exceeding its fundraising goal.

The drive was aiming to bring in $115,000 but hit more than $192,000 by the time all the donations were counted.

CTV’s Bob Bellacicco was on hand to help man the phones during the live broadcast.

The money goes to help kids with physical disabilities, like Serina Carey, one of the Easter Seals ambassadors this year.

She says Easter Seals helped her regain a sense of Normalcy by installing a stair-lift in her home.