

CTV Windsor





The Easter Seals Telethon is this Sunday and CTV Windsor is asking for your help.

Organizers are hoping to raise $115, to make life better for local kids with disabilities.

One of the ambassadors is also hoping you'll watch.

“Just have more awareness about Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome to begin with, just have, so that less people stare and less people think it’s an anomaly to be disabled,” says Serina Rose Easter Seals Ambassador.

Rose and fellow ambassador Eric McLean were at St. Clair College Wednesday for the kickoff of this year's telethon.

It will be broadcast here on CTV Windsor and streamed live our website from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“Easter Seals has given me the access, the Easter Seals access reward card, which is basically something that can help me get into public places, like a movie theatre and it’s a lot easier with my disability and I'm also going to camp,” says McLean.