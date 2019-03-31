It's time to donate to the Easter Seals Telethon.

The 37th annual fundraiser to support children and youth with physical disabilities takes place Sunday on CTV.

The goal is to raise $115,000 for Easter Seals Ontario.

In 2018, Easter Seals Ontario helped 786 families by providing funding for equipment such as wheelchairs, bath lifts and communications devices, totalling $1.35-million.

It also sent 753 kids to fully accessible camps.

Easter Seals Fundraising Specialist Rebecca Rivard says it is 37 years and going strong.

"It's nostalgic in a way, it is a tradition, it brings together groups and communities and businesses together and we are all working for one really great cause, and I think it is really just that special feeling, that everybody gets throughout the entire day but especially at the end."

She says families with a child with a physical disability need the support of the Easter Seals.

"The average cost to raise a child with a physical disability is $40,000 a year and the average income for a family with a child with a disability is $40,000."

Rivard adds every donation is appreciated.

"You get some people who they almost seem shy about their donation, like I'm sorry I can only do $10 and no, please don't be embarassed or shy about that, don't apologize, it all does come together and make a difference."

AM800's Kara Ro will be hosting the telethon from 10am to 4pm.

Last year, $176, 453 was raised.