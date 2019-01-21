Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Tilbury closed due to crash
OPP were called to the crash on Highway 401 near Tilbury, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 12:32PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 21, 2019 3:47PM EST
One person has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash on Highway 401 near Tilbury.
Chatham-Kent OPP say the collision on Monday closed the eastbound lanes of the 401, east of County Road 42.
Emergency services are at the scene.
Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.
One critical patient is being treated and transported at this time. Please continue to monitor @OPP_COMM_WR for all traffic advisories related to this collision. Please avoid the area and travel an alternate route through this EB area of Hwy 401. https://t.co/Z91VpYiTtm— Chatham-Kent EMS (@CK_EMS) January 21, 2019