Eastbound Highway 401 lanes in Chatham-Kent reopen after crash
A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 10:52AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 17, 2019 12:26PM EDT
Anyone travelling eastbound on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent Wednesday morning might have been impacted by a crash.
The eastbound lanes of the 401 at Communications Road were blocked due to a collision.
CHatham-Kent OPP say the road reopened around noon.
Minor injuries have been reported.