Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway closures and lane reductions starting soon

Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway will have nightly closures between Banwell Road and Lauzon Parkway for milling and paving.

During the daytime, the expressway will be open through the construction zone but reduced to one lane with lowered speeds.

It will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday, June 16, until Friday, June 28, 2024 (weather permitting).

GIP Paving is doing the project.

Delays are to be expected and drivers are asked to follow the posted detours.

The westbound expressway lanes have been under construction since May 26. They are expected to reopen fully before the eastbound lanes are closed.

For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or see the City of Windsor construction and detours database and map at CityWindsor.ca.