WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Eastbound 401 closed following single-vehicle crash

    OPP file image. OPP file image.

    A section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent is closed following the rollover of a transport truck.

    Crews were called to the scene near the 116-kilometer marker around 4:35 a.m.

    One person was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The eastbound 401 is closed between Orford Road and Victoria Road to allow for the investigation and vehicle removal. 

