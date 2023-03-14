Fire crews on scene at east Windsor house fire

Windsor fire crews arrived to visible flames and smoke at a house fire in the city’s east end.

Firefighters arrived on scene to an upgraded structure fire Tuesday morning on Francois Court.

Fire officials say an agent was applied from the outside, and crews entered the home for primary search and fire attack.

Officials say the blaze is now out, and crews have conducted secondary searches and are performing ventilation of any residual smoke.

An investigator is attending the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.