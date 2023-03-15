East Windsor house fire causes $250K in damage, four people displaced

Firefighters were on scene of a house fire on Francois Court in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Firefighters were on scene of a house fire on Francois Court in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver