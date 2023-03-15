East Windsor house fire causes $250K in damage, four people displaced

Four people have been displaced after an accidental electric fire that ripped through an east Windsor home.

Firefighters arrived to smoke and visible flames emitting from the house on Francois Court Tuesday morning.

Crews quickly had the blaze under control.

Once the fire was out, an investigator attended the scene to determine origin and cause.

Fire officials say the fire originated in the upstairs bedroom. The damage is estimated at $250,000.

Officials say the home did not have working smoke alarms or CO detection installed.