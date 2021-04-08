WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added an east Windsor grocery store to the potential COVID-19 exposure list.

WECHU says FreshCo at 8100 Wyandotte St. East is the latest business on the list.

The dates of possible exposure are:

March 23, 24, 26, & 28, 2021 from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

April 3, 2021 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Potential exposures listed are considered low risk, however as a precaution the WECHU asks anyone who visited the location on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Locations will be removed from the website after 14 days from date of exposure.