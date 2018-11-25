

CTV Windsor





A chaotic scene on Windsor's east side early Sunday morning.

Windsor Fire was called to the 1400 block of Pillette Rd. around 2 a.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames billowing out of a home.

The owner of the house was sent to hospital with smoke inhalation after re-entering the house to retrieve a dog.

That person remains in critical condition. The condition of the dog in unknown.

Unattended cooking has been listed as the cause.

Damage is pegged at $200,000 to the home, $100,000 for contents and $40,000 damage to the adjacent home.