East Windsor fire sends one person to hospital
A house fire in the 1400-block of Pillette Rd. on November 25, 2018 (Photo courtesy of Joel Boyce via Facebook)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, November 25, 2018 10:38AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 26, 2018 9:38AM EST
A chaotic scene on Windsor's east side early Sunday morning.
Windsor Fire was called to the 1400 block of Pillette Rd. around 2 a.m.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames billowing out of a home.
The owner of the house was sent to hospital with smoke inhalation after re-entering the house to retrieve a dog.
That person remains in critical condition. The condition of the dog in unknown.
Unattended cooking has been listed as the cause.
Damage is pegged at $200,000 to the home, $100,000 for contents and $40,000 damage to the adjacent home.