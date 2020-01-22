WINDSOR -- School board officials say a Windsor Catholic school has been evacuated as a “precaution” while Windsor police investigate a situation.

Police are investigating at St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School at 8405 Cedarview Street on Wednesday morning.

Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board spokesperson Stephen Fields says as a precaution they have moved all of the students and staff to the church across the street and will only allow students back into the building when police have assessed the situation and determined that it is safe to enter the building.

“Children are being supervised at the church and are safe there,” says Fields.

He says there is no need for parents to go to the church to pick up their children.

Police say they are investigating an unsubstantiated threat.