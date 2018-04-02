

CTV Windsor





One man has been transported to hospital after a fire this evening in east Windsor.

It's being ruled a cooking fire, which started shortly after 6 p.m. at 10455 Eastcourt Dr.

Officials with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services say an older gentleman who lives in the Forest Glade home sustained burns on his face and smoke inhalation. Two other residents managed to make it out of the home safely.

The family cat wasn’t as lucky. Firefighters tried to resuscitate the feline but attempts were unsuccessful. A dog managed to escape the home and also suffered some minor smoke inhalation, fire officials say.

There is no damage estimate at this time.