Early morning Windsor fire under investigation
An investigator is on scene at 852 Cataraqui after early morning house fire on Wednesday, Jan.3, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 8:17AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 3, 2018 10:25AM EST
No one was injured following an early morning house fire near downtown Windsor.
A fire broke out just after 5 am at a home at 852 Cataraqui St. near Parent Avenue.
Two people living in the home were able to escape safely.
Officials say the fire began on the first floor and extended to the second floor but was quickly controlled.
There has been no damage estimate and the cause is under investigation.