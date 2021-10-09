Early morning fire near downtown Windsor, Ont.

Exeter, Ont. -

An investigator is expected to be on scene this weekend after a fire in near-downtown Windsor.

Crews were called to the scene around 1 a.m. Saturday for an "upgraded working fire" in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street West.

After about 30 minutes on scene, the fire was declared under control and shortly after that was declared out.

There is no word on the cause of the blaze, damage estimate or possible injuries.