WINDSOR, ONT. -- A downtown parking booth has been destroyed by fire.

Windsor fire was called to a parking lot at the corner of Pelissier at Wyandotte Street about 1 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters arrived to find a parking booth engulfed in flames less than a metre from a neighbouring commercial building.

Flames were spilling out on to the sidewalk.

Firefighters quickly brought the flames under control and prevented them from spreading.