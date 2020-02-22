Early-morning fire destroys parking structure
Published Saturday, February 22, 2020 3:14PM EST
A parking booth was destroyed by fire in downtown Windsor on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A downtown parking booth has been destroyed by fire.
Windsor fire was called to a parking lot at the corner of Pelissier at Wyandotte Street about 1 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters arrived to find a parking booth engulfed in flames less than a metre from a neighbouring commercial building.
Flames were spilling out on to the sidewalk.
Firefighters quickly brought the flames under control and prevented them from spreading.