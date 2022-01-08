Early morning fire closes section of Erie Street

Windsor, Ont. -

A section of Erie Street was closed for several hours Saturday morning due to a fire at a commercial building in the area.

Windsor fire crews responded to the 1100 block of Erie Street East around 6 a.m. for an upgraded working fire.

Photos of the fire show heavy smoke in the area. Windsor police and fire asked residents to stay clear of the area as crews battled the blaze.

Firefighters worked on ventilation and overhaul before eventually putting out the fire.

Erie Street between Pierre and Marion Avenues reopened by 12 p.m.

An inspector has been called to attend the scene to investigate.

Windsor fire crews responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Erie Street East in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2021. (Courtesy: OnLocation/Twitter)