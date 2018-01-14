Early-morning disturbing the peace arrest made in Chatham
An intoxicated man is in police custody Sunday morning after causing a disturbance in Chatham.
Police were called to a Third Street business around 6:30 a.m. about the man.
Police say the 62-year- old man was highly intoxicated and unable to care for himself.
The man was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place and taken to police headquarters.