WINDSOR
Windsor

    Early morning call for Windsor fre

    Fire crews clearing the scene of a blaze in the 2400 block of Dougall Ave. near Tecumseh Road on Jan. 3, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News) Fire crews clearing the scene of a blaze in the 2400 block of Dougall Ave. near Tecumseh Road on Jan. 3, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

    Windsor fire crews have left the scene of a blaze Wednesday morning, according to AM800 News.

    The blaze in the 2400 block of Dougall Ave. near Tecumseh Road west was called in around 4 a.m.

    There is no word on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

    This is a developing story.

