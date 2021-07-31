Advertisement
Early morning bedroom fire causes minimal damage in Windsor, Ont.
Published Saturday, July 31, 2021 12:56PM EDT
Small fire that caused minimal damage and no injuries in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook in Windsor, Ont. on July 31, 2021. (Alana Hadadean)
LONDON, ONT. -- Windsor fire officials are investigating an early morning blaze in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook.
It started in a bedroom and resulted in a small burn in a mattress.
No one was hurt and there was minimal damage.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.