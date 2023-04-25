E-scooter rentals might be coming to Tecumseh

Bird e-scooters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, July 8, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor) Bird e-scooters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, July 8, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver