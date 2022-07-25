E-scooter operator in critical condition after downtown Windsor crash
E-scooter operator in critical condition after downtown Windsor crash
The driver of an e-scooter is in critical condition following a collision downtown Windsor on Saturday.
According to police an “accident between a vehicle and scooter” closed Wyandotte Street and Ouellette Avenue for several hours as officers investigated.
Witnesses told CTV News the crash happened around 3 a.m.
Windsor Police Service’s Accident Reconstruction has been out to the scene and the investigation remains ongoing, police say.
There have been no charges laid as of yet.
- With files from CTV Windsor's Sanjay Maru.
