

CTV Windsor





Windsor police confirm a serious crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of the E.C. Row Expressway on Friday afternoon has proven fatal.

The Windsor Police Service tells CTV News the crash resulted in a single fatality.

Three people were sent to hospital following the incident.

Officers were called to the collision in the eastbound lanes of the expressway between Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard at 2:49 p.m. on Friday.

A silver truck could be seen flipped over onto its roof, with debris strewn across the road – including a wheel on the westbound shoulder of E.C. Row.

The Windsor Police Service Accident Reconstruction Team attended the scene as part of the investigation.

The expressway was re-opened shortly before 10 p.m.