E.C. Row on-ramp reopens after tractor trailer rollover
A tractor trailer has flipped over on the E.C. Row Expressway on-ramp at Huron Church in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 21, 2018. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 12:07PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 21, 2018 2:02PM EDT
A tractor trailer has flipped over on the E.C. Row Expressway on-ramp at Huron Church.
Essex County OPP were called to the crash around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Police closed the eastbound ramp, but it has since reopened.
No word on any injuries.
On ramp from Huron Church heading East on EC Row closed to traffic after truck rollover. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/O5P8gbXS8N— Stefanie Masotti (@SMasottiCTV) June 21, 2018