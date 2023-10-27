WINDSOR
Windsor

    • E.C. Row Expressway westbound lanes reopen after crash

    Windsor police have closed E.C. Row Expressway between Central Avenue and Walker Road due to a crash in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/X) Windsor police have closed E.C. Row Expressway between Central Avenue and Walker Road due to a crash in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/X)

    Windsor police closed a section of E.C. Row Expressway Friday.

    Both eastbound and westbound lanes were completely closed between Central Avenue and Walker Road due to a crash.

    Officers responded to the area around 2:08 p.m.

    Central Avenue will be closed for traffic going westbound.

    However, Windsor police reopened EC Row West westbound lanes to traffic around 6 p.m.

    The public is asked to avoid the area.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News