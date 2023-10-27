E.C. Row Expressway westbound lanes reopen after crash

Windsor police closed a section of E.C. Row Expressway Friday.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were completely closed between Central Avenue and Walker Road due to a crash.

EC Row is now completely closed between Lauzon Parkway and Walker Rd due to a collision. Please avoid the area. -17170 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 27, 2023

Officers responded to the area around 2:08 p.m.

Central Avenue will be closed for traffic going westbound.

However, Windsor police reopened EC Row West westbound lanes to traffic around 6 p.m.

The public is asked to avoid the area.