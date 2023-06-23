E.C. Row Expressway westbound lane closures start next week

City of Windsor officials are informing the public of upcoming lane closures on westbound E.C. Row Expressway.

Westbound E.C. Row Expressway will have nightly closures between Central Avenue and Howard Avenue for mill-and-pave work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, June 26, until Friday, July 14, 2023.

One lane will remain open during daytime hours.

City officials are reminding drivers to zipper merge to get through the lane restrictions efficiently.