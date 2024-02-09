E.C. Row Expressway reopens between Walker and Central after fatal crash
E.C. Row Expressway was closed in both directions between Walker and Central due to a collision.
Around 12:25 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the crash just west of Walker Road.
Windsor police said one motorist, a 52-year-old man, died as a result of the crash.
It involved three vehicles, one ended up in the ditch, one on its side, and another with extensive damage.
Windsor police closed E.C. Row Expressway in both directions between Walker and Central after a collision in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
Police said three other people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the E.C. Row Expressway have reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Delta flight makes emergency landing at Montreal airport after smoke detected
A flight from New York made an emergency landing at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Friday after officials say smoke was detected on board.
Infant dies from malnutrition, parent charged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
More listeria-contaminated foods removed from shelves: Here are the recalls for the week
Additional foods with possible listeria contamination were recalled this week. Here's a look at the recalls of the week.
2 people dead after small plane attempts emergency landing on Florida interstate
Two people have died after a small plane attempted to make an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida on Friday afternoon, colliding with a vehicle and bringing traffic to a halt as a massive plume of black smoke rose into the air.
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Explosion and fire at Sydney, N.S., seniors' residence displaces 62, seriously injures one
Cape Breton Regional Police, EHS and fire services are on the scene of a reported explosion and fire at a seniors residence in Sydney, N.S.
200-foot radio station tower disappears without a trace in Alabama
The theft of a giant radio tower has silenced what used to be the voice of a small Alabama town and the surrounding county, the radio station's general manager said.
Harris calls special counsel's comments on Biden's memory 'gratuitous' and 'politically motivated'
Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday slammed the report by a Justice Department special counsel into Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents that raised questions about the president's memory, calling it "politically motivated" and "gratuitous.
Ex-swimming champion Magnussen offered US$1 million to break world-record by taking banned substances
Former world champion sprinter James Magnussen has agreed to come out of retirement and undertake a course of banned supplements to try to break the long-standing world record in the 50-metre freestyle at the Enhanced Games.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Remains in Guelph park identified, police lay murder charge
Human remains found in a Guelph have now been positively identified as belonging to a missing 62-year-old man. Police also say another man has been charged with his murder.
-
Fashion History Museum says it’s at risk of closing without rent forgiveness
The Fashion History Museum in Cambridge, Ont. is asking the city, who owns its building, to forgive their debt, as the non-profit brings in tourism dollars.
-
UW startup achieves a world’s first with tiny camera used in brain surgery
A tiny camera, developed in Kitchener, was recently used to help diagnose and treat a patient who suffered multiple strokes. A feat that wasn't just a first for the company - but also the medical community.
London
-
Sentencing hearing in manslaughter death of university student
A packed London courtroom heard heart-wrenching victim impact statements from the family of a Western University student who died just days after arriving in London for his studies.
-
Driver charged after travelling 125 km/h through city’s west end
A driver is facing a stunt driving charge after police recently clocked them allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit in west London.
-
Cathy Burghardt-Jesson to be named as Liberal candidate for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
According to sources that have spoken with CTV News London, Cathy Burghardt-Jesson will be announced as the Ontario Liberal candidate for the riding of Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.
Barrie
-
Residents across the region take advantage of warm winter temperatures
Friday was a record-breaking day for winter temperatures across the region.
-
One confirmed dead in Tottenham Road fire
One person was confirmed to have died in a fire Friday morning just south of the community of Tottenham.
-
Family of Olando Brown questions upcoming inquest into his death
For close to six years Olando Brown's family has demanded answers in his death June 22, 2018, while in custody, following an arrest in downtown Barrie that was recorded on video and sparked outrage with concerns of police brutality.
Northern Ontario
-
Charges laid in Highway 17 crash that killed horse and buggy driver
Charges have been laid against a commercial driver and a southern Ontario company more than two months after a fatal Highway 17 crash involving a horse and buggy.
-
Feds kicking in $5M for cobalt refinery construction in northern Ont.
The federal government announced Friday it is providing $5 million for the development of a cobalt refinery in Cobalt, Ont.
-
Minivan thief speeding on Hwy. 17 loses control, rolls across both lanes
A suspect from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after the driver of a stolen minivan crashed on Highway 17 Thursday evening.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario woman credits helmet for saving her after life-changing ski accident
A 27-year-old woman says she wouldn't be alive today had she not been wearing a helmet before a major ski accident in Quebec.
-
3 novice drivers among 5 caught for stunt driving in Ottawa on Friday
Five drivers, including one G1 and two G2 licenced drivers, were hit with stunt charges on Friday for going up to 60 km/h over the speed limit on Ottawa roads Friday.
-
Third suspect arrested, one still outstanding in Tyendinaga kidnapping case
A third person wanted in connection with a home invasion, kidnapping and assault in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has been arrested, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Toronto
-
‘Just in pain’: Woman recounts being attacked by two dogs in Toronto
A woman who suffered life-altering injuries in a dog attack in Toronto earlier this week says she is in pain but thankful to be alive.
-
SIU clears cop in death of boy pursued by police near Canada's Wonderland
The police officer who pursued a teenage boy at Canada's Wonderland in October had no reason to do so but was not responsible for the fatal collision that took place moments later, according to a report by Ontario’s police watchdog
-
Ontario teachers to get 2.75 per cent retroactive pay due to Bill 124
A third-party arbitrator has awarded Ontario elementary and high school teachers additional retroactive pay related to Bill 124, which capped their salary increases at one per cent for three years.
Montreal
-
Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson guilty of sexual assault
Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 in 2016.
-
Delta flight makes emergency landing at Montreal airport after smoke detected
A flight from New York made an emergency landing at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Friday after officials say smoke was detected on board.
-
Many Montreal schools are undecided on closing for the solar eclipse. Here's what parents should know
On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible in Montreal for the first time since 1932. The rare event, while spectacular, comes with a few risks.
Atlantic
-
Explosion and fire at Sydney, N.S., seniors' residence displaces 62, seriously injures one
Cape Breton Regional Police, EHS and fire services are on the scene of a reported explosion and fire at a seniors residence in Sydney, N.S.
-
RCMP close section of N.S. Highway 7 while man barricaded in home
Nova Scotia RCMP is responding to an incident involving a man who is barricaded inside his home, according to a Friday news release.
-
N.S. man arrested for allegedly threatening snowplow operator
A New Glasgow, N.S., man was arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened a snowplow operator in Pictou on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
'We want the truth to be uncovered': Family of Winnipeg man who died after police interaction calls for transparency
A grieving family is calling for change and transparency following the death of their relative after an interaction with Winnipeg Police which was captured on video by multiple witnesses.
-
More housing, transit safety officers highlighted in Gillingham's State of the City
During his second State of the City address, Mayor Scott Gillingham called for a housing boom.
-
Infant dies from malnutrition, parent charged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
Calgary
-
Multiple shots fired at Okotoks home; suspects possibly headed to Calgary: RCMP
Police in Okotoks are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a home, injuring one person.
-
'Making friends is hard': Calgirls Club building community to help lonely women
Julia Craig moved to Calgary in September 2023 from Toronto and didn't know anyone, so she started the Calgirls Club to help other women who struggle to find close friendships.
-
Former southern Alberta teacher sentenced to 3 years for sexual exploitation of student
A former southern Alberta teacher has been sentenced to three years behind bars for sexually exploiting a student.
Edmonton
-
Dissuading young people from gang lifestyle a focus in Edmonton extortion case
Edmonton police urged members of the South Asian community Thursday evening to come forward if they've paid the serial extortionist who's been targeting home builders and monitor the vehicles they share with family members.
-
Edmonton prison stabbing leads to murder charges
Two men have been charged in a homicide that arose from a 2022 stabbing at the city's federal penitentiary, Edmonton police said Friday evening.
-
City offers wage increases to workers as it applies for ability to lock them out if they strike
The City of Edmonton has offered a 7.25-per-cent wage increase to thousands of its workers in negotiations with their union, according to a media release on Friday from the city.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Supreme Court acquits woman of assaulting grocery workers during COVID-19 pandemic
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has acquitted a woman who was sentenced last year to 18 months of probation for intentionally coughing in the face of a grocery worker and assaulting another worker with a grocery cart during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
B.C. sports betting site on pace for record-setting Super Bowl
The B.C. Lottery Corporation’s sports betting site PlayNow says the Swift effect is picking up steam just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.
-
Groups previously excluded from Chinatown parade will be allowed to march, organizers say
The organizers of this weekend's Lunar New Year parade in Vancouver's Chinatown have made a last-minute decision to allow two groups they had previously excluded to march.