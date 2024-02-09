E.C. Row Expressway reopens between Walker and Central after fatal crash

E.C. Row Expressway was closed in both directions between Walker and Central due to a collision.

Around 12:25 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the crash just west of Walker Road.

Windsor police said one motorist, a 52-year-old man, died as a result of the crash.

It involved three vehicles, one ended up in the ditch, one on its side, and another with extensive damage.

Windsor police closed E.C. Row Expressway in both directions between Walker and Central after a collision in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Police said three other people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the E.C. Row Expressway have reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.