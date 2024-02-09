WINDSOR
Windsor

    • E.C. Row Expressway reopens between Walker and Central after fatal crash

    Windsor police closed E.C. Row Expressway in both directions between Walker and Central after a collision in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police closed E.C. Row Expressway in both directions between Walker and Central after a collision in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    E.C. Row Expressway was closed in both directions between Walker and Central due to a collision.

    Around 12:25 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the crash just west of Walker Road.

    Windsor police said one motorist, a 52-year-old man, died as a result of the crash.

    It involved three vehicles, one ended up in the ditch, one on its side, and another with extensive damage.

    Windsor police closed E.C. Row Expressway in both directions between Walker and Central after a collision in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

    Police said three other people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the E.C. Row Expressway have reopened.

    The investigation is ongoing.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News