E.C. Row Expressway reopens after crash between Howard and Walker

Windsor police closed a section of E.C. Row Expressway temporarily after a crash in the early morning hours on New Year’s Day.

Officers responded to the collision in the westbound lanes of E.C. Row at Howard Avenue at 3:12 a.m. on Sunday.

EC ROW Expressway closed in both directions between Howard and Walker for a collision #YQGtraffic -18550 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) January 1, 2023

Police posted on social media that the road was closed in both directions between Howard and Walker for a collision.

At 4:15 a.m., police posted that E.C. Row reopened to traffic.