E.C. Row Expressway lane restrictions postponed until April 11
Lane restrictions on E.C. Row Expressway have been postponed until April 11.
The City of Windsor had previously announced the lane closures would start on April 4.
E.C. Row will have closures in both directions between Huron Church Road and Howard Avenue for about 16 weeks for road reconstruction.
City officials expect to release more details on the road work next week.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
WATCH LIVE | A COVID-19 resurgence is underway in Canada, modelling indicates
A COVID-19 resurgence is underway in Canada, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam. 'As of March the 31st, daily average case counts have increased by 28 per cent nationally,' Tam said Friday while presenting the latest national pandemic projections.
Ukraine strike on Russian territory reported as talks resume
Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol broke down and Russia accused the Ukrainians of launching a cross-border helicopter attack on an oil depot.
These are Canada's new travel rules for fully vaccinated passengers
As of April 1, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. ET, fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to provide a negative pre-entry COVID-19 test result to enter Canada by air, land or water. However, other pandemic-related travel rules are still in effect.
'It feels like it's losing dignity': B.C. parents unable to register baby with Indigenous name
A Squamish Nation mother is speaking out about her struggle to get her newborn daughter's Indigenous name recognized and recorded on B.C. government ID.
'I don't feel they’re digging into it enough': Husband of N.S. shooting victim angry after day at inquiry
Thursday was the first time Nick Beaton came to the public proceedings held in Halifax by the Mass Casualty Commission, and he says he was only faced with disappointment.
Mask mandates may be lifted, but now is not the time take them off, experts say
With restrictions lifting across Canada as a sixth COVID-19 wave hits parts of the country, individual responsibility and personal choice appear to be the default public health measure, leaving some asking: when will it be safe to stop wearing face masks? CTVNews.ca asked health experts to weigh in.
Carbon tax rising to $50 a tonne today, increasing price of gas per litre
The national price on pollution will go up another $10 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions as scheduled today in most provinces.
CTV NEWS IN ROME | Here are the times a pope has apologized in recent history
After past apologies to Irish children and Indigenous peoples in South America for suffering at the hands of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has now offered an official apology to survivors of Canada's residential schools.
Kitchener
Ontario reports 804 in hospital with COVID-19, 18 new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 804 people in hospital with COVID-19 Friday, including 167 patients in intensive care.
WCDSB, advocacy group respond to provincial review of police call at local school
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board and Parents of Black Children has responded to a review by the Ministry of Education into a November 2021 incident where police were called to a local school to deal with a four-year-old.
London
Fentanyl being sold as crystal meth leads to spike in overdoses among non-opioid users: MLHU
Health care providers across London and Middlesex County are warning crystal methamphetamine users after fentanyl has been passed for the drug, leading to a spike in overdoses.
LHSC to receive $10M from province to expand surgery centre
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is receiving $10 million so it can expand its Ambulatory Surgical Centre which will help the hospital perform an additional 500 orthopedic surgeries per year.
Truck driver charged after rig hit downtown Listowel, Ont. building in January
A 61-year-old Mississauga, Ont. man has been charged after a transport truck slammed into a building in downtown Listowel earlier this year.
Barrie
Barrie school switches to remote learning Friday due to staffing shortages
A Barrie elementary school will be closed to in-person learning on Friday.
Organizations peel back hunger by donating 60,000 pounds of potatoes to Barrie churches
Thousands of pounds of potatoes are being donated to Barrie churches to distribute to those in need.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury police investigating shooting at Walmart
Greater Sudbury Police Service is investigating a "firearms incident " after a 20-year-old man was shot at Walmart in the New Sudbury area Thursday night.
One northern highway remains closed, another reopened following two crashes
Two separate crashes have closed highways in northern Ontario, here is what you need to know.
Sudbury area man charged after threatening neighbour, police standoff
A man from the Greater Sudbury community of Garson is facing several charges after allegedly threatening a neighbour with a weapon, then barricading himself in his apartment, police say.
Ottawa
New short-term rental rules take effect in Ottawa
People operating Airbnbs and other short-term rentals in Ottawa must now have permits and can only rent out their primary homes.
Mostly grey skies, but mild temperatures to end the work week
There is potential for some light flurries, but a mild day ahead for the capital to end the work week.
Toronto
Driver in deadly Toronto crash had a suspended licence, police say
A driver who fatally struck two pedestrians in Toronto on Thursday night, before being killed in a subsequent collision with a parked vehicle, had several licence prohibitions that should have prevented him from getting behind the wheel, police say.
Ontario's mask mandate not returning despite sixth COVID-19 wave: health minister
Ontario's health minister says that her government is 'staying the course' and is unlikely to reimpose public health restrictions, even as some local officials urge their residents to keep masking in indoor public settings.
Montreal
COVID-19 Quebec: Hospitalizations up by 37, with 17 more deaths reported
Quebec's public health institute reported 17 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the province on Friday, with an increase of 37 patients in hospital.
Paxlovid: Quebec pharmacists can now prescribe this COVID-19 treatment to certain people
Pharmacists in Quebec are now authorized to prescribe the antiviral drug Paxlovid to symptomatic patients with COVID-19 who are at risk of developing complications and who test positive for the virus.
Atlantic
'I don't feel they’re digging into it enough': Husband of N.S. shooting victim angry after day at inquiry
Thursday was the first time Nick Beaton came to the public proceedings held in Halifax by the Mass Casualty Commission, and he says he was only faced with disappointment.
'Extremely dangerous': N.B. paramedics warn about long waits and staffing shortages
New Brunswick’s Health Minister says Horizon and Vitalite Health Networks, Medavie Health Services and the Department of Health met Thursday to discuss the situation with ambulance offload delays.
EXCLUSIVE | Halifax, Moncton prepare joint bid to host World Junior Hockey Championship
The 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship was scheduled to take place in Russia in December, but the International Ice Hockey Federation pulled the event after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Winnipeg
Site of former Winnipeg school and police academy up for sale
A Winnipeg building that’s been the site of both an elementary school and a police academy could soon have a new purpose.
Weapons-related incident in Winnipeg's North End sends one person to hospital
One person was sent to the hospital on Thursday afternoon following a weapons-related incident in Winnipeg’s North End.
Calgary
Gas prices in Alberta make significant overnight drop, not an April Fools' joke
Filling up your gas tank just got noticeably cheaper for Alberta drivers despite the latest hike to the federal carbon tax.
Man found dead in Arbour Lake park, homicide unit investigating
Residents of two northwest neighbourhoods are being asked to review their surveillance footage and dash-cams as police investigate Thursday night's discovery of a body in park.
Edmonton
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
Gas prices in Alberta make significant overnight drop, not an April Fools' joke
Filling up your gas tank just got noticeably cheaper for Alberta drivers despite the latest hike to the federal carbon tax.
Vancouver
YVR sees surge in travellers as federal COVID-19 testing requirement ends
It's now a little easier for Canadians to take a trip abroad, as vaccinated travellers can now enter the country without first getting a COVID-19 test.
NEW | Missing Vancouver Island girl, 13, found safe
A 13-year-old girl who was missing for two weeks on Vancouver Island has been found safe, according to police.
Invisibility cloaks for police? B.C. RCMP detachment's April Fool's Day prank
A Metro Vancouver RCMP detachment made efforts to win over Harry Potter fans in an April 1 news release touting new "invisibility cloaking technology."