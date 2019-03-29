E.C. Row eastbound closed after serious crash
A truck flipped onto is roof on EC Row Expressway between Jefferson and Central Avenue in Windsor, Ont., Friday, March 29, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor).
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 3:56PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 29, 2019 4:25PM EDT
Windsor police say a serious crash has closed the eastbound lanes of E.C. Row Expressway.
Officers were called to the collision Friday afternoon around 2:54 p.m.
The E.C. Row eastbound lanes from Central Avenue are expected to be closed for several hours.
Accident reconstruction officers are on scene.
Officers are asking motorists to avoid the area.