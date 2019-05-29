E-bike crash closes Ford City intersection
Officers were called to Wyandotte Street East at Drouillard Road in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 1:32PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 29, 2019 1:37PM EDT
Windsor police have closed a Ford City intersection after an e-bike crash.
Officers were called to Wyandotte Street East at Drouillard Road around 11:54 a.m. Wednesday.
Wyandotte Street East from Albert Road to Cadillac Street and Drouillard Road from Riverside Drive East to Edna Street are closed to traffic.
No word yet on injuries.