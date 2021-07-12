Advertisement
DWBIA hosts pop-up vaccination clinic Tuesday
CTV Windsor Published Monday, July 12, 2021 2:05PM EDT
An undated file image of a person getting vaccinated. (CDC/Pexels)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex County residents have another opportunity to receive their first or second dose of a mRNA vaccine at a downtown Windsor pop-up clinic Tuesday.
The clinic will be held in Parking Lot #22 at the intersection of Bruce Ave. and University Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Residents with mobility restrictions may receive the vaccine in their vehicle.