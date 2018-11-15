Dump truck crash closes Highway 3
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 2:08PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 15, 2018 2:36PM EST
Essex County OPP have closed a section of Highway 3 after a collision between a dump truck and a SUV.
Tecumseh firefighters were called to extricate one person from the vehicle. There is no word on the person’s condition.
Police say the crash took place Thursday afternoon on Highway 3 between Manning Road and County Road 34.