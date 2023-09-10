Dry conditions expected before rain returns mid-week

As the first full week back to school gets underway, the Rose City will see dry weather and pops of sun before overcast skies and rain return mid-week.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor can expect mainly cloudy skies, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon on Sunday. The high will reach 23 C, feeling like 28 with the humidity.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with fog patches developing after midnight, with a low of 14 C.

For the start of the workweek Windsor will see a mix of sun and cloud, with fog patches dissipating in the morning. The high will reach 23 C, feeling like 28 with the humidity.

Overnight Monday there will be a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 17 C.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Sunday: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 5 or moderate.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 14.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.