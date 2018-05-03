

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a drunk 58-year-old woman was arrested after being removed from a tour bus on Highway 401.

Officers responded a disturbance call on Highway 401 near County Road 27 in Lakeshore on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Police say the intoxicated woman on the travel tour bus was causing a disturbance by yelling and swearing at other passengers when the driver decided to stop the bus and contact police.

Officers attended and arrested the woman for public intoxication and removed her from the bus.

The woman was later released unconditionally.