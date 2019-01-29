

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a Lakeshore man is facing impaired charges after a head-on crash with a pickup truck with a snow plow blade attached.

OPP and EMS responded to the two-vehicle head-on crash on Jan. 27 around 4 a.m.

A pickup truck equipped with a snow plow travelling west and a small passenger vehicle travelling east collided on County Road 2 in Lakeshore.

Police say it caused significant damage to both vehicles, but only minor injuries to the drivers.

The driver of the truck was initially trapped but managed to exit the vehicle.

The driver of the car left the scene, but was located by police walking down the road a short distance away.

Police say the driver of the car exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Jesse Camilleri, 26, is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Feb. 19, charged with impaired driving by alcohol or drug and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

His vehicle was impounded and his drivers' licence suspended pursuant to the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.