

CTV Windsor





A Chatham man faces impaired driving charges after a traffic stop on Highway 401.

Chatham-Kent OPP say an officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 401 near Queens Line around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

While speaking with the driver, the officer determined the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was transported to detachment for further tests.

Stanley Noah, 52, of Chatham was charged with driving while ability impaired, and drive motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

He will appear in court on July 27 to answer to the charge.

Chatham-Kent Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says it is actively monitoring the "Big 4" driving behaviours; impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seatbelt usage.