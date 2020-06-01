WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they are investigating two crashes related to impaired driving.

Officers responded to the area of Riverside Drive East and Riverdale Avenue for a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Saturday around 7:15 p.m.

When police got there, they found an injured man being treated by emergency services personnel in a grassy area off the roadway.

It was reported the man was driving a motorcycle and lost control, causing the motorcycle to collide with an object and ejecting the driver from the motorcycle.

The man was taken to hospital with what was believed could be life-threatening-injuries. Injuries were later determined at hospital to be non-life-threatening.

Through investigation, officers believed the driver of the motorcycle was impaired by alcohol and he was arrested.

The 58-year-old man from Windsor is facing a charge of impaired driving and was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

The matter remains under active investigation.

The second investigation began on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. Patrol officers responded to the 800 block of Hall Avenue for a report of a multiple-vehicle collision.

Officers arrived and located three parked/unoccupied vehicles with damage. As well, a white Buick Enclave was found with extensive damage and air bags deployed. It was determined this vehicle was being driven by a woman, who was the lone occupant.

No injuries were reported in relation to the collision.

Through investigation, officers say they believe the driver previously consumed alcohol and a roadside screening test was conducted. The driver subsequently failed the test and was arrested without incident. A breath test was administered to the accused once at Windsor Police Headquarters.

A 32-year-old woman from Windsor is facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle with over 80 mg of alcohol in 100 mL of blood. She was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com