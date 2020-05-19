Drunk driver tests five times over legal limit: Windsor police
Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020 3:36PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 19, 2020 4:05PM EDT
Windsor police headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they busted an impaired driver who tested five times over the legal limit.
Officers responded to a report of an impaired driver on Monday at 8 a.m. Police located and stopped the vehicle.
The driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving.
Police say the test revealed a blood/alcohol content five times over the legal limit.