Drunk driver stopped with blood alcohol level three times over legal limit: Windsor police
Published Monday, April 27, 2020 3:16PM EDT Last Updated Monday, April 27, 2020 3:22PM EDT
MADD Windsor and Windsor police sign. (Courtesy Windsor police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a driver was pulled over with a blood alcohol level that was three times over the legal limit.
An officer stopped the vehicle after seeing erratic driving on Monday shortly before 2 a.m.
Police say they conducted a breath test, which revealed a blood alcohol content three times over the legal limit.
The driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving.