WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Drugs seized using search warrant in Chatham

    The logo for Chatham-Kent police is pictured in this image from the service's website from Sunday November 24, 2013. The logo for Chatham-Kent police is pictured in this image from the service's website from Sunday November 24, 2013.
    Share

    Fentanyl and cocaine have been seized as part of an investigation in Chatham.

    On Thursday, police used a search warrant on Park Avenue West.

    According to police, both drugs and a large amount of Canadian currency and drug pharaphernalia were seized.

    A 36-year-old woman is charged with one count possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?

    Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    • Pride crosswalk damaged, police looking for suspect

      Oxford County OPP are investigating in the town of Blandford-Blenheim after a vehicle was seen leaving tread marks on a pride cross walk. According to police, the incident happened on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m.

    • Stratford police on the lookout for lead-foot driver

      Stratford police are searching for a speeding driver who was clocked driving nearly 190 km/h. Police initially spotted the driver of a white Subaru sedan going around 125 km/h on Perth South Line 20 on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News