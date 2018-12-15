Drugs seized, man charged following drug trafficking investigation
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, December 15, 2018 12:50PM EST
Windsor police seized drugs and money following a raid Thursday.
The Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) obtained a warrant to search a residence in the 1600 block of Hall Avenue.
Officers executed the warrant and seized:
- 65.4 grams of suspected fentanyl
- $420 Canadian Currency
- 1 digital scale
- packaging materials
About 11:30 a.m. officers located a suspect in the area of Langlois Avenue and Niagara Street.
The man was placed under arrest. He was found to be in possession of a quantity of drugs and money.
A 30-year-old Windsor man is charged with possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking x2.