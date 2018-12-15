

CTV Windsor





Windsor police seized drugs and money following a raid Thursday.

The Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) obtained a warrant to search a residence in the 1600 block of Hall Avenue.

Officers executed the warrant and seized:

65.4 grams of suspected fentanyl

$420 Canadian Currency

1 digital scale

packaging materials

About 11:30 a.m. officers located a suspect in the area of Langlois Avenue and Niagara Street.

The man was placed under arrest. He was found to be in possession of a quantity of drugs and money.

A 30-year-old Windsor man is charged with possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking x2.