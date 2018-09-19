

CTV Windsor





A vehicle stop on Howard Avenue resulted in drugs and weapons charges against a Windsor man.

On Tuesday around 11:50 p.m., patrol officers were in the area of the 2800 block of Howard Avenue for a drug and firearm investigation.

Officers say they saw a vehicle driving erratically driving southbound in a northbound lane. The vehicle was stopped in a nearby parking lot.

The suspect male driver (lone occupant) was placed under arrest without further incident.

Officers say they searched the vehicle and located a quantity of drugs, brass knuckles and an air pistol.

The man was also searched and police say he was in possession of a quantity of drugs.

Further investigation revealed the man had conditions not to be in possession of any firearm.

Items Seized:

-5.2 grams of suspected fentanyl

-Air pistol

-Brass knuckles - Prohibited in Canada

Spencer Piticco, 30, from Windsor, is charged with dangerous driving, breach of probation, fail to comply with recognizance, possession of a controlled substance (suspected fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance for trafficking (suspected fentanyl), possession of a prohibited weapon, and a number of firearm-related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.