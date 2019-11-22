WINDSOR – Windsor police have charged a 36-year-old woman with drug-related offences after executing search warrants in east Windsor.

Members of the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit were actively investigating suspected illegal activity where a home and suspect were identified on Wednesday.

Judicial authorization to search the involved residence was applied for and granted.

At 2:30 p.m., with the assistance of the Emergency Services Unit, a woman was found and arrested without incident in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Police seized suspected illicit drugs and money in possession of the suspect.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in the 1900 block of Ellrose Avenue. A quantity of ammunition was located and seized.

Chasidy Hastings, 36, from Windsor, is charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl and four counts of breach of recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.