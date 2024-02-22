Drug trafficking and gun charges laid after stolen vehicle investigation
Chatham-Kent police have charged two people with drug trafficking and weapons charges after an investigation.
Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section, with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response Team, arrested a man and a woman on Vanier Drive in Chatham as part of a stolen vehicle investigation on Tuesday.
Upon a search incident to arrest, officers say they located two firearms, a conducted energy weapon, suspected MDMA (aka ecstasy), fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, and clonazepam.
A 35-year-old Chatham-Kent man was charged with the following:
- Seven counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
- Three counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.
- Two counts of careless storage of a firearm.
- Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
- Two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm in a motor vehicle
- Possession of stolen property over $5000
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
- Failing to comply with a probation order
A 30-year-old Chatham-Kent woman was charged with the following:
- Seven counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
- Two counts of careless storage of a firearm.
- Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
- Possession of stolen property over $5000
- Two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm in a motor vehicle
- Two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
On Feb. 21, both appeared at a bail hearing. As a result, both were remanded into custody. Peters has a scheduled court appearance for Feb. 26 and Beemer has a scheduled court appearance for March 6.
Doctor with hundreds of patients puts off retirement, concerned about who will care for them
A Canadian family doctor originally planned to retire at age 72. He's putting it off because he hasn't been able to find any physicians willing to take over his practice.
U.S. ambassador to NATO accuses Canada of 'lack of commitment' to defence spending pledge
Canada is the only NATO member without a plan or a timeline to reach the alliance's target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence, according to the U.S. ambassador to NATO.
Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison
A London judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021.
Sex trafficking survivor shares her story of abuse with the hope of saving a life
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
Don't put your iPhone in rice, Apple warns. Here's what to do instead
Putting a wet iPhone in uncooked rice has for years been a popular method to dry it out, but the company now says that's not what users should do.
Wendy Williams diagnosed with aphasia and dementia
Former talk show host Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, according to representatives for Williams.
Putin replies to Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Joe Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark showed why the Kremlin felt that for Russia, Biden would be a preferable future U.S. president to Donald Trump.
Trudeau jabs Poilievre over bill that could usher in digital ID for porn browsing
Justin Trudeau took an unprompted jab at Pierre Poilievre over a Senate porn bill that the prime minister says could usher in a digital ID for adults who want to browse certain websites.
Loblaw profits and sales continue growing as shoppers look for more deals
Canada's largest grocer expects this year to be much like the last: customers continuing to seek discounts and deals, leading to more growth at the company’s discount brands and banners, and higher profits.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
