Drug trafficking and gun charges laid after stolen vehicle investigation

Chatham-Kent police have charged two people with drug trafficking and weapons charges after an investigation.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section, with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response Team, arrested a man and a woman on Vanier Drive in Chatham as part of a stolen vehicle investigation on Tuesday.

Upon a search incident to arrest, officers say they located two firearms, a conducted energy weapon, suspected MDMA (aka ecstasy), fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, and clonazepam.

A 35-year-old Chatham-Kent man was charged with the following:

Seven counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Three counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Two counts of careless storage of a firearm.

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

Two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of stolen property over $5000

Carrying a concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Failing to comply with a probation order

A 30-year-old Chatham-Kent woman was charged with the following:

Seven counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Two counts of careless storage of a firearm.

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

Possession of stolen property over $5000

Two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm in a motor vehicle

Two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Carrying a concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

On Feb. 21, both appeared at a bail hearing. As a result, both were remanded into custody. Peters has a scheduled court appearance for Feb. 26 and Beemer has a scheduled court appearance for March 6.