WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Drug trafficking and gun charges laid after stolen vehicle investigation

    Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Nov. , 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Nov. , 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police have charged two people with drug trafficking and weapons charges after an investigation.

    Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section, with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response Team, arrested a man and a woman on Vanier Drive in Chatham as part of a stolen vehicle investigation on Tuesday.

    Upon a search incident to arrest, officers say they located two firearms, a conducted energy weapon, suspected MDMA (aka ecstasy), fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, and clonazepam.

    A 35-year-old Chatham-Kent man was charged with the following:

    • Seven counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
    • Three counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.
    • Two counts of careless storage of a firearm.
    • Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • Two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
    • Two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm in a motor vehicle
    • Possession of stolen property over $5000
    • Carrying a concealed weapon
    • Unauthorized possession of a weapon
    • Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
    • Failing to comply with a probation order

    A 30-year-old Chatham-Kent woman was charged with the following:

    • Seven counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
    • Two counts of careless storage of a firearm.
    • Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • Two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
    • Possession of stolen property over $5000
    • Two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm in a motor vehicle
    • Two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.
    • Carrying a concealed weapon
    • Unauthorized possession of a weapon
    • Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

    On Feb. 21, both appeared at a bail hearing. As a result, both were remanded into custody. Peters has a scheduled court appearance for Feb. 26 and Beemer has a scheduled court appearance for March 6.

