WINDSOR, ONT. -- An extreme alert has been issued due to another increase in drug-related overdoses over the past week.

This is the second time in less than a week, the public health authority in Windsor-Essex made a warning about a high number of opioid overdoses.

“There are a number of partner agencies that are actively working to address the issue,” says Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) issued the alert Wednesday after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s surveillance and monitoring system identified 16 opioid overdoses. Seven involving fentanyl.

“We know that the mental health impact of this pandemic it’s taking a toll on everyone, each one of us and people that have pre-existing mental health conditions or a history of addiction, they are feeling the effects much more severe than others and these high rates of overdoses is ringing an alarm in our community,” says Ahmed.

The 16 overdoses reported were primarily in Windsor, between April 26 and May 2. Additionally, there were 10 EMS overdose notifications flagged by the monitoring system.

A WECOSS statement reads, “Compared to historical weekly comparisons for the same time period, these indicators surpass our threshold levels for an extreme Alert.”

Partners involved in the WECOSS, include the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services who continue to monitor the increase and are working to understand more about the reported cases.

The WECOSS website offers information on signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose and what to do.

So far in 2021, WECOSS has issued seven overdose alerts.