Drug charges laid after Windsor police spot 'suspicious activity' downtown
Two Windsor residents were arrested Tuesday after patrol officers interrupted what appeared to be a drug deal.
Police say around 8:30 p.m. officers on patrol in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue saw an adult man and woman “engaging in suspicious activity.”
As officers approached the pair to investigate further, a small, clear plastic bag containing drugs was observed being discarded during the interaction.
As a result, both parties were arrested without incident.
Police say further investigation found that the man had additional drugs and currency on him.
Police have charged a 50-year-old Windsor man with:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - two counts (3.4 grams purple fentanyl and 8.5 grams crystal methamphetamine)
- Fail to Comply with Release Order
A 29-year-old Windsor woman is also facing the following charges:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (0.6 grams crystal methamphetamine)
- Fail to Comply with Release Order
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com