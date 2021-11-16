Drop in new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.

That’s a decrease in new cases compared to the previous three days. WECHU reported 39 new cases on Saturday, 45 on Sunday and 31 on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 466 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,980 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,234 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 280 cases are currently active, including 126 cases that are variants of concern (VOC).

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 cases are community acquired

1 case is travel related

3 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

7 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home outbreak

7 community outbreaks

2 school outbreaks

1 hospital

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED