Drop in new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
Published Tuesday, October 5, 2021 9:34AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, October 5, 2021 9:45AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
That’s the lowest number of new cases in the region since August. WECHU reported five new cases on Aug. 2.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 456 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,853 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,159 people who have recovered.
More details coming.