Drizzle to start the day in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex could see double digit temperatures on the weekend, according to Environment Canada.

After spending more than a week with temperatures below the seasonal average, the region will now go slightly above the average high of 6 C.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early this morning. High 9.

Friday Night: Clear. Low minus 1.

Saturday: Sunny. High 10.

Sunday: Rain. High 7.

Monday: Cloudy. High plus 5.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 5.